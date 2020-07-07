RED DEER -- The rezoning application planned to change the former fire hall, located in Deer Park, into an insurance office has now been approved.

In June, the application was initially denied with four council members voting in favour for the application and five members voting against it.

However, on Monday, Councillor Lawrence Lee asked for a notice of reconsideration because he was under the impression that there was a statutory plan that said that fire hall had to revert back to residential once it was decommissioned.

“If a councillor who is on the winning end of the resolution discovers information that would have altered your vote, you can ask council to reconsider the motion as if we have never held the vote in the first place,” said City Councillor Ken Johnston.

“He was under the impression that the rezoning was covered under a bylaw that council had decided 10 or 15 years ago. When in fact, there never was a bylaw around the rezoning, but it was an outline plan.”

After the motion to reconsider was approved, council voted in favour for the rezoning application, six against three, thus allowing the fire hall to be changed into an insurance office.

Councillor’s Dianne Wyntjes and Lawrence Lee were the two council members who changed their stance on the matter.

Now, the next step is for John Ponto, the owner of the former fire hall, to approach city administration with a development plan.

Originally, a major factor in council’s decision to deny the application was due to neighbourhood concerns of increased traffic. Johnston said those concerns will be addressed in the development plan.

“The concerns around traffic and noise, for example, are considered in a development plan and typically there’s conditions put on them or a traffic study.”

Johnston added that Ponto has already agreed to not have a café in the building due to concerns of increased traffic.

“It included a coffee shop, and because of community concerns for heavier traffic created by the coffee shop, the applicant, John Ponto, decided he would not include the coffee shop.”

According to Johnston, Ponto will not be demolishing the former fire hall which would have occurred if the rezoning application was denied.

“He’s going to preserve it and enhance the interior with archival photographs and so forth.”