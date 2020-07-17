EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce improvements to the David Thompson Highway in central Alberta on Friday.

The David Thompson Highway, Alberta Highway 11, begins east of Red Deer and extends into the Rocky Mountains.

The details will be announced at an event in Sylvan Lake at 9:00 a.m.

Kenney will be joined by Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon, Transportation Minister Ric McIver and Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre and Rocky Mountain House Mayor Tammy Burke will also attend.

More details to come…