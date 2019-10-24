Red Deerians behind a proposed downtown drug and alcohol treatment facility are still trying to make their idea reality, even though the proposal was rejected at a municipal planning committee meeting.

The proposal for the Dream Centre treatment facility boasts 16 rooms, 48 beds, and a-600 person conference centre. The program would offer a 49-day drug and alcohol treatment program, along with social, psychological and medical supports.

"This is not a self-serving venture, this is definitely part of the heartbeat of the city and what we feel is needed," said Dream Centre Co-Chair Wesley Giesbrecht.

"Our reasoning for the downtown is it's the place where we feel it's needed the most, there's a significant population that need help, and there's just no help available to them locally."

On Oct. 16, representatives for the proposed Dream Centre presented their ideas to the Municipal Planning Commission. The proposal was recommended for approval by administration, however the vote was tied 3-3, meaning the idea was ultimately turned down.

"The Municipal Planning Commission determines whether or not the use is appropriate within that area and the proposed operations or intent of the application and ultimately the application was denied," said City of Red Deer Inspection and Licensing Manager Erin Stuart.

The idea was rejected in part because of a lack of on-site food and recreation services, a lack of sufficient parking, a lack of compatibility with similar uses downtown, and for not alining with the principles of the Municipal Development Plan.

The City received around 200 letters both in support and against the Dream Centre, which were presented to the planning committee.

Giesbrecht said he does recognize that there may be some backlash from the public.

"I feel like there is a lot of fear instilled in the public, fear of what we have been through over the last seven, eight, nine years and some of the fallout that we're facing as a result of some of the decisions our community has made in regards to dealing with marginalized people."

However, organizers believe the centre is necessary especially considering the fact that Red Deer is home to a supervised consumption site.

"This isn't replacing a supervised consumption site. This isn't replacing a needle program. This is getting people the help that they need and getting them recovered so they can be decent human beings that put back into the community rather than take out," said Giesbrecht.

"If we're a city that is willing to give out 46,000 needles a month and not give an IV drug user or a needle drug user an opportunity to get clean, we're doing them a disservice."

The Dream Centre members are now working on an appeal. They have until Nov. 6 to file one.

"They've given us four distinct points on why they've denied the application and we plan to address those," Giesbrecht said.

Once the city receives the appeal, it then has 30 days to bring the Dream Centre proposal in front of an appeal board. A decision will then be delivered within 15 days.