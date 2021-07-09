Advertisement
Dyson vacuum stolen from thrift store in Red Deer: RCMP
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 7:24PM MDT
EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating after a male stole a Dyson vacuum from a receiving area of a thrift store in Red Deer.
Mounties told CTV News Edmonton that they responded to Mission Thrift Store at 2823 Bremner Avenue after 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
No one was injured and police are still searching for the male who stole the vacuum. RCMP said he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, bandana, and a white hat with a blue stripe on it.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.