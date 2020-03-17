RED DEER -- Westerner Park has had to postpone a majority of its events due to the government’s recommendation to cancel all gatherings of 250 people or more due to COVID-19.

The government announced additional measures Tuesday advising gatherings of more than 50 people to be cancelled to prevent coronavirus spread.

Events have been cancelled and postponed through to the end of April. But Westerner Park expects delays through May as well. The cancellations have resulted in Westerner Park losing most of its revenue for the upcoming months.

"This has a pretty significant financial impact that we’re going to have to manage," said Westerner Park CEO Mike Olesen. “But we need to balance that against retaining staff and making sure that we do have the ability to continue on post when this ends."

Westerner Park employs 56 full-time staff and 300 casual and part-time staff. According to its website, the park has more than 1.5 million and generates more than $150 million yearly.

Olesen said they are taking it day-by-day as new precautions and recommendations come from the government in regards to COVID-19.

"The major events industry is all about planning and that’s really difficult to do when you have no certainty at all," he said. "It's getting to the point for most everybody in this industry, it's about survival."

Some of the events that have been postponed are the Red Deer Rebel games, the Central Alberta Family Expo, and the Alberta Food and Beverage Expo.