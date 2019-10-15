

The local chapter of the United Way says an art installation designed to bring awareness to hunger in Red Deer was the victim of a food theft.

A table with six lunchboxes was placed at the G.H. Dawe Recreation Centre. Five of the lunch boxes had food in them, and one was empty.

When organizers went to move the display to the next venue, the food in all the lunch boxes was gone.

“Whether a group of children grabbed a snack, or an adult removed some of the food for their family, the message is the same,” said United Way CEO Brett Speight in a written release. “Hunger is an #UNIGNORABLE issue in Central Alberta.”

Speight says organizers will include extra food the next time the installation is displayed.