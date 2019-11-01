EDMONTON -- A Medicine Hat man is facing charges after it was reported that a woman was held against her will in a stolen truck earlier this week.

Police located the truck at a gas station in the Ponoka area on Oct. 30 and arrested the man, who they say had a knife. The woman was hiding behind the gas station counter.

After investigating, police found that the man and woman were known to each other, and she had not been held against her will.

The truck had been stolen from Medicine Hat the previous day.

The man was on a recognizance and was supposed to be on a 24-hour curfew, the woman was released without any charges.

Tyler John Figley, 35, of Medicine Hat has been charged with four counts of failing to comply with recognizance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of break-in instruments and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Ponoka Provincial Court on Nov. 5, 2019.