RED DEER -- Three former Big Brother Canada contestants have started a GoFundMe to help the families of ten first responders who died during the Beirut explosion.

Adel Elseri, Hamza Hatoum and Ramsey Aburaneh, all have a Lebanese background and started the online fundraiser after hearing about the devastating blast on Aug. 4, which killed at least 180 people.

Elseri was at work in Lacombe County when he first heard of the explosion. His wife had contacted him and told him that his niece called her on the phone crying, saying there was an explosion in Beirut.

“She said the glass blew up, the building shook, and they were very scared. They were petrified in a way you could say,” said Elseri.

After talking to his wife, Elseri contacted his best friend in Lebanon, Mhamad Hamadani. He is a firefighter at the Karentena fire hall in Beirut, located not far from the blast. Hamadani had thankfully ended his shift and was at home with his wife.

“I thanked God he was at home,” said Mona Atwi, Mhamad Hamadani’s wife.

But, he wasn’t home for long. Hamadani discovered that ten of his friends and colleagues, who went out to put out the initial fire before the blast, had been killed in the explosion.

“Mhamad went down the first call after everything happened,” said Elseri.

“Right away they were told everyone is gone.”

Hamadani was part of the search and rescue team designated to find survivors of the explosion and the bodies of the ten first responders. All ten bodies have been recovered.

“He said the only way they could figure out anything is by DNA testing,” said Elseri.

The fire hall also saw significant damage due to it’s vicinity to the blast.

“It’s upside down. Walls are broken. Every glass is broken. The beds are flipped, the workout room is destroyed. It’s tragic man. That’s where they live, sleep, breathe and they don’t even have a fire hall to go back too,” said Elseri.

Elseri said that he knows Hamadani is struggling with the loss of his friends and colleagues, but he doesn’t have time to mourn.

“I know he’s distraught, but there’s no time to be distraught. He has to be out there,” Elseri.

“I couldn’t imagine living and breathing and calling these coworkers my brothers and eating, breaking bread with them and then having to dig up their remains.”

One of the ten first responders who tragically died was a woman named Sahar Fares.

She was a 27-year-old paramedic who was planning to get married to her fiancé, Gilbert Karaan, next year. Elseri said her death hit him particularly hard.

“To lose your spouse doing her job is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Elseri.

“It’s his soulmate. It’s his best friend. It was his future bride. I couldn’t even imagine what he’s going through.”

Elseri said the money raised will go directly to the families to help with funeral costs, rent, or with anything they need.

“We are with you guys. We are all supporting you guys. We can’t feel what you feel, but genuinely we are going to do everything in our power to help you guys,” said Elseri.

Hamadani and Atwi are thankful for the support from people like Elseri and others who are helping.

“We feel better that all of the world, especially Canada and the other countries, are with us,” said Atwi.

The GoFundMe has a goal of raising $10 000. It has currently raised just over $8000.

“If you can possibly donate in these tough times that would be absolutely amazing. If you can’t, a share is more than enough,” said Elseri.