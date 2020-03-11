EDMONTON -- Blackfalds will see the development of its first high school in the near future.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced full construction funding for the new school which is expected to have a capacity of approximately 850 students.

The town of almost 10,000 has been advocating for a high school for years.

“It’s been on our radar for 20 years, but in the last 10, we’ve been working really closely with the Wolf Creek School Board,” said Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole.

“We are really pleased that it has finally come to our community.”

Currently, the majority of high school age students in Blackfalds attend Lacombe Composite High School. The new school will eliminate the commute that many students have to take.

“It means they don’t have to travel on the bus for 15 minutes each way and they’re going to be able to have their education in their own hometown,” said Poole.

Poole hopes the development of the new school will encourage residents to stay in the town and for new ones to start living there.

“Having everything in Blackfalds with an exciting school is going to allow everyone to stay in Blackfalds, have fun in Blackfalds, and visit Blackfalds,” said Poole.

A date hasn’t been set in regards to the start of development, but Poole says it should start soon.

“Wolf Creek School representatives are meeting with the government this Friday, and we’re feeling that it’s going to move ahead fairly quickly.”