RED DEER -- Two Red Deer artists have raised more than $1,800 in an online auction for paintings…of bread.

Erin Boake and Marnie Blair came up with the idea while they were sitting at home in self-isolation.

With neither of them working due to COVID-19, Blair spontaneously decided she was going to take on a challenge — bake a loaf of bread every day for 14 days.

“It was totally a joke,” said Boake.

Blair started sending pictures of her home-baked bread to Boake. That’s when Boake decided she wanted to pursue her own challenge. What started off as a joke quickly turned into a project.

“Well, I’m going to join her and make a painting from each of the pictures that she sends me,” said Baoke.

“It became a collaborative project.”

Boake painted each picture that Blair sent her, but later realized that these paintings were going to just sit around.

That’s where she got the idea for an online auction.

She posted a Facebook event and allowed people to bid for her paintings in the comments.

Together, they raised over $1,800 in a few short days, with one of the paintings being bought for more than $200. They ended up selling all 14 paintings.

“I’m just really impressed that the community came out and helped us with this project,” said Boake.

“We got to help an organization that needed it.”

The organization they decided to help was The Mustard Seed. For Boake, The Mustard Seed was an obvious candidate as she has volunteered for the charity before.

“The Mustard Seed is an organization that I’ve worked with before to help fundraise,” she said. “They do really good stuff in our community.”

One of Mustard Seed’s programs is the school lunch program, which donates free meals to students who need them. The organization has continued to hand out lunches even though schools are closed.