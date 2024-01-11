Hockey team in Alberta town holding anti-bullying fundraiser for boy, 7, attacked by teen at bus stop

Joey Haskell is still recovering after allegedly being attacked by an older boy last month at a bus stop in Rocky Mountain House.

"You can't describe that. It was absolute terror," Trina Haskell, seven-year-old Joey's mother, told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday, recalling the incident Dec. 21 in the town of 6,600, 77 kilometres west of Red Deer.

"I couldn’t get to him fast enough."

Joey's older sister found him unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a broken collarbone and a concussion.

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House said Thursday they have charged a 14-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with assault causing bodily harm.

The teen is due to attend court next on Feb. 15.

The incident has left Joey scared.

"'What if he finds me again?' That’s not something a 7-year-old should be thinking about when he’s learning to read and write," Trina said.

A close friend created a Facebook page, 'Justice for Joey,' to help promote anti-bullying in the town.

Their efforts garnered the attention of the Rocky Rams hockey coach Wendell Mason, whose son is classmates with Joey.

"Immediately, when I have kids that age, it hits home, and the thought of that happening in a small town shouldn’t happen," Mason said.

He reached out to Trina wanting to organize an anti-bullying-themed hockey fundraiser for Joey.

The Rams will be wearing and selling a pink anti-bullying warm-up jersey.

Joey has been invited to drop the puck at Sunday's game.

"Joey got very teary-eyed and said, 'Mom is this all for me?' And I said, 'Yeah, bud.'"

"They need to know that they’re part of the community and that we don’t portray that and we want to put a stop to it," Mason said.