EDMONTON -- A 41-year-old man is dead on the O’Chiese First Nation, and police are treating the death as a homicide.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to a home on the community on May 1 for a call about a person in medical distress.

When they arrived, the man was declared dead.

Police declared the death to be suspicious, and the Major Crimes Unit was called in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 40-3-845-2881.

The O'Chiese First Nation is about 14 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.