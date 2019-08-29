The Women's Outreach Centre in Red Deer has supplied 800 students with backpacks filled with supplies for the first day of classes.

The donations were all made since July 15 and are a part of the centre's Tools for School program.

"We have a need in our community, either poverty or homelessness, but families find themselves in situations where they can’t necessary afford the back to school supplies required” said Kim Mortimer with the Centre.

Those in need of supplies can apply through the Centre, and must provide a valid healthcare card and proof of income to receive assistance.

“First day of class, people tend to have brand new clothes, new shoes, that whole excitement about the first day of class. And, to have new supplies and to fit in with everybody else, you go to school feeling confident. It’s that added boost of ‘I fit in,'" said Mortimer.

The best part, according to Mortimer, is seeing the look on kids’ faces when they receive the supplies.

“The kids are either jumping or squealing or they say ‘Look Mommy!’ as they pick through their bags. As staff to see that, it’s a lot of fun for us. It’s like Christmas in August.”

The Centre is still looking for supplies such as geometry sets, scissors and markers. Full supply lists can be found on their website.

The program hopes to fill 1,500 backpacks for students in need.