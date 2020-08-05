RED DEER -- Ubuntu, a local non-profit organization, is hosting an International Youth Day celebration on Aug. 15.

The event will include youth speakers, live music, an art workshop and a performance from the Red Deer Indigenous Dance Troupe.

Ubuntu's President, Ursella Khan, said the non-profit was formed about two months ago. This will be the organization's first event.

"I thought that would be an amazing way for the community to get to know the youth council and to celebrate their youth in the community," said Khan.

Khan said they have invited city councillors to the event with the goal of promoting youth engagement within the community.

"I want them to recognize the youth as people who need a seat at the table," said Khan.

"I think we have a different understanding and different approached and I think it's important that they take us into consideration."

She said her organization has already had discussions with police on how to approach youth minorities to minimize confrontation.

"We are meeting with a lot of police officers on how to talk to our youth and how to deal with a situation with youth minorities."

The event will be held at the Memorial Centre parking lot from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers are asking people to maintain physical distancing and wear masks when attending the event.