Jury trial cancelled after accused in Alberta doctor killing dies in custody

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on August 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on August 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Top Stories