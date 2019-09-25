The Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation (LPACF) now has a permanent home at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

“We are over the moon and very excited to finally have a permanent performance space in the community, and we are grateful that City Council sees the many benefits of this initiative,” said LPACF chair Grant Harder. “The grant money they have given us will go a long way in making the purchase of the building more affordable.”

Lacombe City Council awarded over $140,000 to LPACF through the Community Builder Partnership Grant on Monday. The money is being used to reduce the mortgage payments on the new facility.

The LPACF has been searching for a home since 2010. In 2018, the group began leasing the church and has since performed there multiple times.

“Lacombe has invested in great recreational facilities; however, we are lacking an arts and culture venue. This is a great opportunity to move ahead with a permanent home for the arts within the community,” said Lacombe and District Recreation, Parks and Culture Board Chair Martin Scherrer.

The LPACF officially takes possession of their new home on Oct. 1.