EDMONTON - A man is in custody after an incident at the Collicutt Centre in Red Deer on Monday.

Police were called to the rec centre around 11:45 a.m. after a call about a person with a weapon outside the centre.

The Cullicutt Centre, Hunting Hills High School, and Notre Dame High School were all locked down as a result.

Police say they are not searching for any additional suspects.