EDMONTON -- A 24-year-old Red Deer man is facing two charges after an assault on May 22.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday RCMP were called to a Walmart located at 2010 50 Ave. after reports of a physical dispute between a Loss Prevention Officer and a man suspected of shoplifting.

RCMP say he stabbed the officer three times and then fled the store. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Raine William Gray has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Gray is scheduled to appear in court May 31.