RED DEER -- Mounties say one man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after officers responded to a break-in at a home in central Alberta.

Blackfalds RCMP say in a news release that when officers got to the home Monday in Red Deer they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner was transported to hospital.

Police couldn't say whether the man who died had broken into the home, as the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP say there is no further danger to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.