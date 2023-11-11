RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating

    Ponoka map

    RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.

    Mounties say the death is being treated as a homicide.

    Police have released little information, but say there is no risk to the general public.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

