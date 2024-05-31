RED DEER
    • Man suffers serious injuries in Maskwacis stabbing, attackers still at large

    Police are searching for this man in connection with a stabbing on April 12, 2024 at Maskwacis, Alta. (Credit: RCMP) Police are searching for this man in connection with a stabbing on April 12, 2024 at Maskwacis, Alta. (Credit: RCMP)
    Police are looking for two men in connection with a stabbing at Maskwacis last month.

    Witnesses say two men forced their way into a home at the Samson Cree Nation townsite on April 12.

    They sprayed the occupants with mace.

    The two men left, but returned later with a gun and stabbed one person.

    The victim was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

    The first man is described as taller and heavy set with a medium complexion, wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

    A surveillance photo of him has been provided.

    The second man is described as having a medium complexion, moustache and goatee. He was short and slim.

    Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

