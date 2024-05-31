Man suffers serious injuries in Maskwacis stabbing, attackers still at large

Police are looking for two men in connection with a stabbing at Maskwacis last month.

Witnesses say two men forced their way into a home at the Samson Cree Nation townsite on April 12.

They sprayed the occupants with mace.

The two men left, but returned later with a gun and stabbed one person.

The victim was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

The first man is described as taller and heavy set with a medium complexion, wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

A surveillance photo of him has been provided.

The second man is described as having a medium complexion, moustache and goatee. He was short and slim.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.