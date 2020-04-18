EDMONTON -- A Red Deer man has been arrested more than two weeks after a shooting in the central Alberta city's Riverside Meadows community.

Brian Stephens, 40, was arrested April 16 and will appear in court on Monday.

RCMP have charged him with aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm, among other charges.

On March 29, a 47-year-old man was shot by a man who police believed knew him.

The 911 call came in around 5 p.m. near 54 Avenue and 59 Street.

The victim was taken to hospital and expected to live.