Minor arrested after Red Deer student stabbed: RCMP

A Red Deer student was arrested after another student was stabbed during an altercation off school grounds on Thursday.

Mounties were called to Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School at 12:50 p.m. after two students were involved in a disagreement on 55 Street, police said.

"During the altercation, one student was stabbed with a knife," RCMP said in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

One youth was arrested for assault with a weapon, RCMP said.

The school was placed in a hold-and-secure as a precaution before classes resumed in the afternoon.