Mountie cleared in shooting man with sword in 2021 Red Deer arrest

Alberta's police watchdog has cleared an RCMP officer for shooting a man in the neck, after the man broke into his elderly step-father's home and armed himself with a sword.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released a report on the 2021 shooting on Thursday.

ASIRT said Mounties were called to a home in Red Deer on Sept. 21, after the 85-year-old resident reported that his 29-year-old step-son had broken into the home, despite a court order to stay away.

When officers arrived, ASIRT said the man refused police orders and armed himself with what called a "sword".

After the man reportedly started moving toward officers with the large blade, ASIRT said one Mountie shot at the man twice.

The man was hit once in the neck. Officers said he then escaped out a window and re-entered the home in another room.

He was found by officers, arrested and given medical attention.

On Thursday, ASIRT concluded that the officer was lawful and reasonable in the use of force.

"There is no doubt that the sword (the man) was wielding was capable of causing death or grievous bodily harm to (officers," the report read.

"The force used was proportionate, necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances."

ASIRT's full report can be found on the agency's website.