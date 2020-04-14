RED DEER -- The Calgary food service distributor, Sysco, dropped off six skids of fresh produce to the Mustard Seed on Monday.

The managing director of the Mustard Seed in central Alberta, Byron Bradley, said the donation is crucial for them to continue to help feed Red Deer’s most vulnerable populations.

“We are really thankful to Sysco for their generosity,” said Bradley. “Fresh products are very hard to come by.”

The Mustard Seed will be sharing the donation with the Red Deer Food Bank and other groups around the city.

The Mustard Seed has expanded to a 24/7 operation since the COVID-19 pandemic began and has been providing over 2300 lunches every week to families who need them.

“With our school lunch program, we go through several boxes of apples every school day,” said Bradley.

The organization also feeds Red Deer’s homeless population at their shelter.

“It’s so important for all us to have a well-balanced and nutritional meal, but, especially, for our most vulnerable,” said Bradley.

People can provide items and food to the Mustard Seed by going to theseed.ca and clicking the “urgently needed items list.”

The organization is currently looking for personal protective equipment for all of its locations.

People can also donate to the Mustard Seed’s pandemic relief fund on their website.