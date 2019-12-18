EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services is closing the obstetrical services unit at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre on Dec. 20, citing falling birth rates.

AHS says there have only been 31 babies born at the hospital this year, down from 81 last year and 91 in 2017.

“This was a difficult decision and not one we made lightly,” says Janice Stewart, Chief Zone Officer with AHS Central Zone. “There has been a steady decline in the number of deliveries at the Lacombe Hospital in recent years, which makes it challenging for staff and physicians to retain their obstetrical skills.

“We must ensure quality care and patient safety, and providing patients with the best experience possible through their delivery. This is what is best for moms and babies.”

According to officials, it requires a highly skilled team of doctors and nurses to run an obstetrics unit, and they can’t keep their skills up without delivering babies regularly.

“This decision is related to patient safety and patient experience, not financial issues,” Stewart says. “No job losses will occur at the site as a result, and it does not impact any other services offered at the hospital.”

Expectant mothers will be able to receive care with local physicians until the late stages of pregnancy before moving to another facility for delivery. Patients will also be able to receive post-natal care for themselves and their babies with family physicians.

Patients are being contacted through their family physicians to notify them of the change and ensure they have the care they need.