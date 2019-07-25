Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate the opening of the Northside Community Centre in Red Deer.

The building is owned by the city but is being operated by the YMCA. This is the first time in 30 years the ‘Y’ will be open in Red Deer.

“This facility has been envisioned for about a decade. It’s been about a decade of community envisioning and involvement and proposed partnerships in order to make this possibility become a reality,” said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.

“This is not only great news for Red Deer in general, but specifically great news for north Red Deer,” she added.

“We know historically north Red Deer hasn’t had the same level of amenities, but we have a lot of population in north Red Deer and we certainly wanted to provide a facility that would build community life in this quadrant of our city.”

The centre offers a new gym, arts and culture programs, a teaching kitchen and more.

“We’ve always believed there is a place for the ‘Y’ here and we embarked in chatting with the city and determining the needs around this north community. We felt there was a perfect opportunity for the ‘Y’ to re-enter the partnership and we’re super excited,” said YMCA of Northern Alberta President and CEO Nick Parkinson.

“One of the particular areas of focus of the ‘Y’, who is our operating partner, is to make sure there is social inclusion for all. They’ve removed many financial barriers, enabling kids who otherwise might not be able to participate in community recreation or culture programming. I don’t think we can overestimate the impact,” said Veer.

“We also know for kids to succeed in life we need to connect them and set them up for success in their formative years, and we definitely expect to see the dividends, the return on that for many years to come.”

Group fitness classes, open gym time and the drop in youth centre will be available Aug. 1.