The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a woman died in a crash while being chased by police in central Alberta Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in Blackfalds at approximately 12:35 p.m.

After police received a description of a vehicle involved, a Ford Mustang, officers spotted it and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Mustang, a 27-year-old man, struck an RCMP vehicle and fled, ASIRT said.

Moments later, police located the Mustang and followed it into Red Deer, but stopped the chase for safety reasons.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., police spotted the Mustang driving south on Highway 815. The driver avoided a spike belt, drove through a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 11 and was struck by an eastbound pickup truck with the right of way, ASIRT said

The Mustang's passenger, a 27-year-old woman, died in hospital. The male driver was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital, where he remains in stable condition, ASIRT said.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

ASIRT said its investigation will focus on the attempts to pull the vehicle over and the crash.