EDMONTON - A man is dead after a wrong-way crash near Rimbey on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 20 just north of Rimbey around 2:40 p.m.

They say a northbound SUV was in the southbound land when it collided with a southbound truck.

The 23-year-old man driving the SUV was declared dead at the scene. One other adult and two children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other adults were taken to hospital and released.

The highway was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene. It reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Rimbey is about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.