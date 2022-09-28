Pair charged with attempted murder in Ponoka shooting arrested in Banff

WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).

This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (NASA via AP)

    BREAKING | B.C. tourism minister resigns due to 'pressing and urgent personal matters'

    British Columbia's tourism minister has resigned from cabinet and gone on medical leave effective immediately, the premier announced Wednesday. In a brief statement, John Horgan said Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture and Sport Melanie Mark "advised me of her decision to resign her cabinet portfolio and go on medical leave to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters."

    Melanie Mark in September 2019. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)

  • Will Arnett narrates new Netflix documentary about Vancouver Island wilderness

    Vancouver Island will be in the spotlight in an upcoming Netflix documentary series titled "Island of the Sea Wolves." The docuseries is narrated by Canadian actor Will Arnett and focuses mostly on local animals, like the eponymous coastal sea wolves, the endangered and endemic Vancouver Island marmots, as well as black bears, bald eagles and sea otters.