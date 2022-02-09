Person sought in connection to killing of Red Deer woman who interrupted carjacking

RCMP released photos of a person on Feb. 9, 2022, who they were looking for help identifying "in relation" to the killing of 30-year-old Reichel Alpeche on Feb. 1. These photos were taken from the lower Fairview area of Red Deer on Feb. 1 around 6 p.m. (Photos provided by RCMP.) RCMP released photos of a person on Feb. 9, 2022, who they were looking for help identifying "in relation" to the killing of 30-year-old Reichel Alpeche on Feb. 1. These photos were taken from the lower Fairview area of Red Deer on Feb. 1 around 6 p.m. (Photos provided by RCMP.)

