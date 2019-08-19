One of the ponds at Three Mile Bend park in Red Deer is being tested for blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae forms in shallow, warm, and slow-moving or still water. It can contain the poisonous cyanobacterial toxins.

The City is asking residents to use caution in the area. People and their pets are asked to avoid contact with the water, and avoid feeding fish or fish trimmings from the water to pets. People also should not eat fish from the pond.

If you come in contact with the pond water, wash the area of exposure with clean water as soon as possible.

Samples of the water have been sent out for testing and are expected back in two to three weeks.

The City says there are no reports of blue-green algae blooms anywhere else in Red Deer.