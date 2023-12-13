RED DEER
Red Deer

    • 'Potential' threat spurs increased police presence at Red Deer high school

    Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School (Red Deer Public School District) Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School (Red Deer Public School District)

    RCMP in Red Deer are investigating a report of a "potential" threat to a local high school.

    Mounties said in a media release Wednesday afternoon they received a report at 8:30 a.m. of the threat to students and staff at Lindsey Thurber Comprehensive High School, located at 4204 58 St., saying it was "not specific" but that it listed a date of Dec. 14.

    RCMP has increased officer presence and patrols at the school while it investigates the threat.

    If you have information about the incident, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200, call 9-1-1 or your local police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NFL legend Tom Brady throws Expos fans into what ifs

    Montreal Expos fans were given more to dream about this week when NFL superstar Tom Brady, who was drafted by the team nearly two decades ago, posted an ad featuring him in an alternate scenario as a baseball player.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News