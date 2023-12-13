'Potential' threat spurs increased police presence at Red Deer high school

RCMP in Red Deer are investigating a report of a "potential" threat to a local high school.

Mounties said in a media release Wednesday afternoon they received a report at 8:30 a.m. of the threat to students and staff at Lindsey Thurber Comprehensive High School, located at 4204 58 St., saying it was "not specific" but that it listed a date of Dec. 14.

RCMP has increased officer presence and patrols at the school while it investigates the threat.

If you have information about the incident, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200, call 9-1-1 or your local police.