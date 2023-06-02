Rainbow sidewalk in front of central Alberta church vandalized

Police are investigating after the United Church in Ponoka was vandalized on Thursday.

Mounties say someone threw eggs and splattered tar and an unknown substance on the rainbow sidewalk leading to the church.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Friday, community members came out to clean and repaint the sidewalk.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Community members clean and repaint the rainbow sidewalk in front of the United Church in Ponoka after it was vandalized. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)