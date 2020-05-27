RED DEER -- Red Deer RCMP are warning residents to secure their bikes as police see an increase in bike thefts.

According to the Red Deer RCMP, there are more cyclists on the road as more people try to exercise or safely spend time with friends and family.

“We’re seeing a lot more bikes on the streets and trails this year because of COVID-19,” said Const. Derek Turner of the Red Deer RCMP community policing department.

“It’s a great way to stay active and a physically distant activity that can be done with friends and family, but more bikes on the street also means more potential targets for thieves.”

While the spring and summer does come with an influx of bike thefts, the RCMP counted a surge in thefts in the last week: Nearly a dozen reports of stolen bicycles were recorded in the city.

One way the RCMP attempts to discourage and arrest bike thieves is through bait bikes. Last week, a 31-year-old man was charged after he stole a bait bike in downtown Red Deer.

“Bait bikes are one tool we can use to deter theft and also catch thieves in the act,” said Corp. Dwayne Hanusich of the Red Deer RCMP downtown unit.

“Just like with bait cars, we park out bait bikes in visible areas and conduct surveillance on the bike to see if it will be stolen. If it is, we move in and arrest the thief.”

There are steps bicycle owners can take to avoid theft such as keeping their bikes locked in a shed or garage, using a heavy-duty lock, removing any accessories that also may be stolen, or avoiding parking in thesame place every day.

One additional measure is to register your bicycles serial number online for free with 529 Garage, Mounties said. A registered bike owner will receive a tamper-resistant decal that lets potential thieves know that their bike is registered with 529 Garage. If their bike is stolen, they can send out an alert to the 529 Garage community to be on the lookout.

For more information, visit Project 529 or contact the Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre.