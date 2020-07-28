EDMONTON -- Red Deer RCMP was in hot pursuit of a cow on the loose Monday.

The chase lasted around an hour and a half and went through several neighbourhoods.

They said the cow wandered into town and just kept running. An officer with Alberta Animal Services believes the break-away bovine came from a nearby farm.

The cow was eventually caught in a back alley and put on a trailer to be brought back to greener pastures.

Cow on the loose in Red Deer