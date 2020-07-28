Advertisement
RCMP goes on 90-minute chase to catch… a steer
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 3:09PM MDT
A steer was on the loose in Red Deer, leading RCMP on a 90 minute chase. Monday July 27, 2020 (Courtesy: City of Red Deer)
EDMONTON -- Red Deer RCMP was in hot pursuit of a steer on the loose Monday.
The chase lasted around an hour and a half and went through several neighbourhoods.
They said the steer wandered into town and just kept running. An officer with Alberta Animal Services believes the break-away bovine came from a nearby farm.
The animal was eventually steered into a back alley where it was caught and put on a trailer to be brought back to greener pastures.