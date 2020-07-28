EDMONTON -- Red Deer RCMP was in hot pursuit of a steer on the loose Monday.

The chase lasted around an hour and a half and went through several neighbourhoods.

They said the steer wandered into town and just kept running. An officer with Alberta Animal Services believes the break-away bovine came from a nearby farm.

The animal was eventually steered into a back alley where it was caught and put on a trailer to be brought back to greener pastures.