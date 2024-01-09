RCMP officer charged with assault after altercation during arrest

A Red Deer RCMP officer has been charged with assault following an investigation into an altercation that injured a suspect last year.

RCMP responded to a break-in on March 3, 2023. During the arrest, officers were assaulted with bear spray, leading to an altercation and injuries to the suspect, RCMP said.

EMS examined the suspect at the RCMP detachment.

Const. Steven Cerant, a three-year veteran of the RCMP, has been charged with assault and is set to appear in court on Jan. 9.

Cerant is on administrative duties and will have his status reviewed after the case, police said.