RED DEER -- RCMP are trying to locate a missing teenager last seen leaving a residence in Red Deer on Sunday at 3:44 p.m.

Keagan Chatwood, 16, was reported missing on Monday.

Police describe Chatwood as 5’9” tall, around 138 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).