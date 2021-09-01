Advertisement
Red Deer business shot at, no suspect in custody: RCMP
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 7:24AM MDT
A Red Deer restaurant was shot at on Aug. 31, 2021, by a suspect described as a teen or young adult male with dark skin, Mounties said. (Photo provided.)
EDMONTON -- A Red Deer restaurant was shot at on Tuesday, Mounties say.
The suspect – described as a teen or young adult male – is said to have shot at a business in Highland Green shortly before 4:30 p.m. and ran away.
No one was hurt, although the property was damaged.
As of Tuesday evening, police had not found the shooter.
He had dark skin and was wearing a dark, hooded sweater or coat, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
RCMP said he should not be approached; rather anyone who sees him was told to call 911 or submit information to Red Deer RCMP.