RED DEER -- Red Deer College will continue online classes only for the upcoming fall semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this unique time, we are very dedicated to supporting our students in a variety of ways,” said Dr. Peter Nunoda, President of Red Deer College.

“Letting them know early about the online course delivery for the fall will be beneficial as they process and plan for the change.”

School leaders and faculty are looking to find appropriate alternative learning practices to accommodate a variety of situations. For example, they are looking to find appropriate ways to teach classes with labs, practical and clinical experiences, and industry-related training in areas such as the School of Trades and Technologies.

“In the spirit of innovation, the situation provides us an opportunity to view teaching and learning differently,” said Nunoda.

“I’m proud of our faculty and staff who have risen to this challenge during the past couple of months in the face of COVID-19, and I am confident they will continue to do so into the fall semester.”

The college said its operations will continue to be affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months even though the provincial government is easing restrictions.

Registration for the fall 2020 semester begins on June 9.