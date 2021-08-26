RED DEER -- On Tuesday, council approved a $50,000 sponsorship for the 2021 Canadian Finals Rodeo, making the city the exclusive sponsor for the opening ceremonies.

Council also reconfirmed its $25,000 sponsorship for the Red Deer Riggers who were originally selected to host the 2021 Men’s AAA National Championship, but now the team will host the tournament in 2023.

“We are proud to support these two significant, national events in our community,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

“Events like these continue to highlight Red Deer on the national stage as a premier event hosting location. As identified in our strategic plan, we are striving to be a chosen destination, attracting events that generate investment and enhance our community identity. It is encouraging to see these efforts paying off and the momentum and energy around event tourism in our community building.”

The funding for the sponsorship requests comes from the Event Hosting & Outgoing Sponsorship fund which was approved in 2020. Council approved $325,000 for sponsorships and $100,000 to fulfill and activate sponsorship opportunities. So far, $30,000 was used from this budget for the Pickleball Canada National Championship in August 2021.

In April 2021, The Red Deer Major Event Strategy and Destination Development Framework was approved by council. It sets a goal to see Red Deer as a top major event destination among mid-sized Canadian cities by 2030. Tourism Red Deer and the city are now working on a business plan to further this process.