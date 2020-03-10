EDMONTON -- With toilet paper and hand sanitizer selling out at some stores across the province amid coronavirus fears, health officials are reminding Albertans stockpiling is not recommended right now.

The Red Deer Emergency and Protective Services is echoing Alberta Health Services' recommendation to have three-days' worth of supplies.

"I think it's important for central Albertans to be vigilant and to be informed," said Karen Mann, the agency's acting director. "We continue to stress the importance of people getting their messages directly from Alberta Health Services."

Instead of stockpiling on goods, residents should focus on good hygiene.

"The key message continues to be on prevention through routine personal hygiene and hand-washing efforts," Mann said.

Alberta Health also recommends washing your hands, not touching your face, avoiding contact with individuals who are sick and staying at home if you are feeling sick.

There has been an influx of products like hand sanitizer and toilet paper on online marketplaces such as Kijiji. Some sellers are asking for up to $50 for a single bottle of hand sanitizer.