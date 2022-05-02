Red Deer hospital transferred 7 of 250 surgeries due to staffing issues: health minister
Alberta’s health minister says a handful of surgery patients had to be temporarily transferred out of a hospital on the weekend due to staffing issues.
Jason Copping says seven patients had to be moved to other facilities out of 250 weekly surgeries completed at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.
Copping says a shortage of assistants and doctors who help during and after operations was the main reason behind the transfers.
He says the moves are a sign that the health-care network can react effectively and flexibly in stressful circumstances.
Alberta Health Services says the transfers didn’t include scheduled operations or emergency procedures.
David Shepherd, health critic for the Opposition NDP, says the Red Deer situation is another example of the provincial United Conservative government failing to properly manage health care in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.
