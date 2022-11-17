Red Deer ICU full, new patients being diverted to Edmonton or Calgary: AHS

New ICU patients in Red Deer are being diverted to facilities in Calgary or Edmonton, Alberta Health Services confirms.

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre currently has 20 ICU beds, including eight new beds that opened since June.

AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson says the hospital is currently providing care to 20 ICU patients.

"Patients with urgent needs will continue to receive urgent care. We continue to do all we can to ensure our patients receive the care they need, when they need it," he said in a written statement.

“Provincially, our ICUs are at 86 per cent occupancy. At this time, we are not operating any surge ICU beds,” Williamson added.

Patients who require urgent care will still be seen at the Red Deer hospital. Those who can safely be transported to Calgary or Edmonton will be moved.