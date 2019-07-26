A man was airlifted to hospital after he was shot in a Red Deer back alley early Friday morning.

Mounties responded to the shooting in a back alley off 44 Street at approximately 3 a.m.

The victim airlifted by STARS to a Calgary hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

RCMP are looking for two vehicles—a dark car and a dark SUV—involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.