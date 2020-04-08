EDMONTON -- The Red Deer Market will be postponed until at least June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late March, the Alberta government banned gatherings of more than 15 people. The public market, on average, has over 150 vendors and more than 9,000 people in attendance.

Dennis Moffat, the owner and manager of the market, is disappointed about the postponement, but is more concerned about the vendors.

"They will be disappointed and so will I," Moffat said. "It's their livelihood for a lot of them and, for a lot of them, it's their supplementary income."

The annual market, which usually opens on May long weekend, was looking ahead to its 50th anniversary. Moffat said they had events and prizes planned for the special year, but they have been put on hold.

"We were looking forward to having a celebratory year, but that will have to wait," Moffat said.

According to the owner, the public market is a big revenue generator for the city.

"In the 88 hours that we operate over the season, we generate about five and a half million dollars' worth of business.

"That’s a big economic influence."

Although Moffat is disappointed, he said he understands the postponement was necessary for public safety.

"There will be people in close proximity to each other.

"If we are going to solve this horrible problem, then we have to follow the rules and just be patient."

Moffat is looking at July or September as potential dates to open the market. However, it's possible that the market will not open until 2021.