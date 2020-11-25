EDMONTON -- Red Deer's mayor is encouraging residents to start wearing masks in all indoor public places even before the city's bylaw takes effect.

On Monday, Red Deer city council approved a bylaw making masks mandatory in all public places and public vehicles.

The bylaw will officially come into effect on Nov. 30, however Mayor Tara Veer is encouraging residents to wear face coverings immediately.

"The city strongly encourages citizens to wear a face covering in accordance with the bylaw starting today," she said.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta was in a state of public health emergency for the second time and introduced additional health measures.

The new measures include a ban on all indoor social gatherings in any setting, and outdoor social gatherings limited to 10 people.

There is also a 10-person limit for weddings and funerals. Places of worship must cap attendance at one-third of a building's fire code capacity, and all event venues in enhanced-status areas will be closed starting Friday.

All students in Grade 7 to 12 will transition to at-home learning at the end of the month.

"While the enhanced restrictions announced today will be challenging, they will ensure consistency in our region and across the province as we municipally work to support citizens, businesses and our community as whole while this pandemic continues to evolve," Veer said.

Veer added that the city is in constant communication with Alberta Health Services and will look at additional measures if recommended by the province.

"I urge all Red Deerians to continue to be extremely diligent in ensuring we limit community spread. This is a fluid situation that we are monitoring on a daily basis," said Veer.

"It is imperative that we remain strong and remember that every measure we take is not only to protect ourselves, but to protect all Red Deerians and capacity at our local hospital."