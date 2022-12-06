Red Deer mother and 4 children missing: RCMP

Police are calling a Red Deer woman and her four children missing after being unable to reach them and verify their well being.

A school representative first contacted police on Dec. 5. The children – ranging in age from 12 years to 11 months old – had been seen in school that day, but their whereabouts later became unknown "under concerning circumstances," police were told.

Emma French, 9, and Deckard French, 11 months, are seen in this undated photo. (Source: RCMP)

RCMP have not been able to find them nor their mother, 38-year-old Susan Lynn French.

In a news release early Tuesday morning, Mounties said they were concerned for the family's well being.

The oldest child, Charlee French-Frank, is 12 years old. Emma French is nine, Ryker French is three, and Deckard French is 11 months old.

In this undated photo, Charlee French-Frank sits with her young sister Deckard French. (Source: RCMP)

All five have light complexions and brown hair.

Susan French is about 173 centimetres (5'8") tall and could be driving a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with Alberta licence plate CJS 5362, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information about the family's location is asked to call police.