Red Deer Mountie fatally shoots man during 'altercation'
A man was killed by a Red Deer RCMP member Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., police were called about a man at an address who was threatening to harm others with a knife.
When officers arrived, an "altercation" occurred, ending when one officer shot the 33-year-old, Mounties say. He died on scene.
The officers weren't hurt.
The province's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, has been directed to investigate.
ASIRT investigates police actions that may have caused serious injury or death.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and sunny weekend amid unsettled weekdays
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau's top national security adviser reveals dates of foreign interference briefings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser (NSIA) has revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
Man found guilty of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at King Charles
A 23-year-old man was found guilty of threatening behaviour on Friday after throwing at least five eggs at King Charles III in November when the monarch visited York in northern England, prosecutors said.
Dalai Lama 'unfairly labelled' over tongue video: Tibet govt-in-exile
The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
No evidence yet showing which animal COVID may have come from: former head of China CDC
There is no evidence yet showing which animal the COVID-causing virus may have come from, the former head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary mayoral candidate ordered to pay $650K in court case
Kevin J. Johnston, a former Calgary mayoral candidate who a judge said used his online talk show to spread "misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate," has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages.
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
-
Red Deer Mountie fatally shoots man during 'altercation'
A man was killed by a Red Deer RCMP member Thursday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.
Regina
-
10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Sask.'s latest CRISP report
There were 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan’s latest bi-weekly Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report on Thursday.
-
Pats defenseman Stanislav Svozil records first NHL point in first game
Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil recorded his first National Hockey League (NHL) point Thursday night in his first game in a Columbus Blue Jackets uniform in a 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.
Atlantic
-
Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Casino New Brunswick manager
A 50-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a casino manager.
-
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
Toronto
-
Toronto homes too expensive for you? Try a private island, says this viral TikTok creator
Can’t stomach dropping $2 million on a starter home in Canada? You’d be better off trying your luck on a private island or European chateau, says viral TikTok creator @MillennialMoron.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
-
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with Jewish deli-style menu
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Montreal
-
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
-
Almost 1,000 jobs affected as Olymel closes slaughterhouse in Vallee-Jonction, Que.
Quebec's leading fresh pork producer Olymel is continuing to restructure and downsize with the closure of its Vallée-Jonction plant -- the fifth closure in a few months. A total of 994 jobs will be affected by the measure.
-
Montreal will redirect, redesign and close downtown streets to improve pedestrian safety
The City of Montreal is redesigning 13 of its downtown streets to make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists. From street closures to reorienting traffic, the Ville-Marie makeover's main goal is to reduce the number of cars on the road.
Ottawa
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Police investigating fatal crash on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Bank Street, south Rideau Road, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau's top national security adviser reveals dates of foreign interference briefings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser (NSIA) has revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
Kitchener
-
Special air quality statement in effect across southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario, including the Region of Waterloo and the City of Guelph.
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Fire damages Brantford chip wagon
Brantford Fire Services says a chip wagon was damaged in a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
How a potential PSAC strike could affect Canadian border crossings
With the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) voting overwhelmingly in favor of a strike this week, the federal government is releasing details on how the possible job action could affect the country’s border crossings.
-
Gas prices climb in Winnipeg
Winnipeg gas prices are continuing to climb
Vancouver
-
A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.
Youth in British Columbia will soon have more access to mental health and addiction services at a dozen new Foundry centres.
-
Metro Vancouver transit: Construction to begin on Scott Road RapidBus line
Improved transit service is coming to Surrey and Delta. Officials are expected to announce the start of construction on the R6 Scott Road RapidBus line Friday.
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. seasonal forecast suggests long cool spring, flood risk in high snowpack regions
A long, cool and wet spring is in the forecast for British Columbia, but temperatures are expected to start rising next month, increasing the risk of flooding in creeks, streams and rivers.
-
Victoria man facing 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after women splashed with corrosive liquid
A Victoria man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after several women were sprayed with a corrosive liquid in separate incidents last year.
-
B.C. officials urge preparation ahead of summer wildfire season
During a press conference on Thursday, Bowinn Ma, the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, was getting serious about the upcoming wildfire season.